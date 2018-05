Richland County home destroyed by fire

Hankinson, N.D. (KFGO) – A Richland County home was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office along with Hankinson fire crews responded to the blaze, which was about 4 miles west of Hankinson.

The home was completely engulfed when crews arrived.

No one was home at the time.

The cause is not known. The Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.