Walk-Off Single Helps RedHawks Down Canaries

Brennan Metzger single wins it for Fargo-Moorhead in ninth.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — Brennan Metzger’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Maikol Gonzalez from second and gave the RedHawks (6-4) a 3-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries (3-7) in the series opener at Newman Outdoor Field.

With runners on first and second, Metzger checked his swing on the first pitch from Kyle Schepel. His bat made contact with the ball enough to send it over the head of Canaries first baseman Burt Reynolds and into right field. Gonzalez was off with the crack of the bat and beat the throw home to give Fargo its fourth consecutive victory in a series opening game. The RedHawks have yet to lose in the first game of a series this season.

Randy McCurry got the win for the RedHawks after coming on to pitch the top half of the ninth inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced in a one-two-three inning for the reliever. McCurry is now 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four appearances this season for Fargo-Moorhead. McCurry has given up no runs and only three hits.

Charlie Valerio and Devan Ahart each went 2-4 tonight to lead the RedHawks statistically. Each batter had a pair of singles in the contest.

Kyle Schepel got the loss for the Canaries after coming in to pitch the ninth inning for the visitors. After getting Derrick Fox to fly out to the second baseman to open the inning, Schepel walked Gonzalez and gave up a single to Devan Ahart before Metzger’s final hit. Schepel is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 5.1 innings of work this season.

Metzger’s walkoff single was his only hit of the game. He went 1-4 with an RBI and a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning.

Sebastian Kessay went 4.1 innings in his second start of the year. He gave up two runs and seven hits while striking out four and walking two. Kessay was named American Association Pitcher of the Week earlier today.

Game 2 of the series between the RedHawks and Canaries will take place tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 PM. Joe Bircher is scheduled to make the start tomorrow night for Sioux Falls. The RedHawks starter is yet to be determined.