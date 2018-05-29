Congressman Collin Peterson’s Challenger Formally Files His Candidacy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Six lives were lost in crashes over the Memorial Day weekend across Minnesota. A 27-year-old male was killed in a head-on crash in Scott County. A 19-year-old female passenger died in a distracted driving crash in…
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- A Mentor, Minnesota man was arrested after rolling his vehicle on Memorial Day near Erskine. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Wayne Turner for DWI and an outstanding warrant. He rolled his vehicle on Campground Road around 1:30 in…
KARLSTAD, Minn. -- A congressional candidate who was outspent 35 to 1 in the 2016 race is ready for a rematch. Dave Hughes of Karlstad has formally filed his candidacy for Congress in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District. The Republican will…