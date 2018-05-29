Detroit Lakes Department Store Closing

Store President Michael Norby says it was tough decision.

DETROIT LAKES – After 112 years in business in Detroit Lakes, Norby’s Department Store has announced it is closing.

He says retail and shopping patterns have changed and he says “it’s simple economics and a sign of the times.”

There are no plans now for the 25,000 square foot building in the heart of downtown Detroit Lakes but Norby says “while our doors are closing….there might be another door opening and the community will be better for it. “

The business has more than 30 employees.

The store is closed while preparations are made for a ““Quitting Business” sale that begins Thursday, June 7.

Norby’s Department Store first opened in downtown Detroit Lakes on March 17, 1906.

At its height the Norby’s family operated stores in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Grand Forks and Willmar.