Fargo North Soccer Seniors Hoping to Replicate State Title from Freshman Year

The Spartans last won state in 2015.

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota high school state soccer tournament begins this week.

Fargo North is trying to live up to its No. 1 seed from the East after winning the EDC.

The Spartans, like every team from the East, had to adapt to a shortened season after weather made field conditions unplayable. But now, they say they’ve had time to find their groove.

It helps having eight seniors, giving north an abundance of leadership.

The last time the team won a state title was in 2015, when all of those seniors were freshmen.

“It’s so fun having that experience and just knowing how fun it was and how fun it is once you win,” senior midfielder Abby Naseth said. “It’s something you kind of crave. So, going into it, we’re really excited this year.”

Senior defender Abbigail Grieger says the communication has made a big jump from where it was to start the year.

“We’ve had such a great season as a team. Our chemistry is so great,” Grieger said. I think from the beginning of the season until now, we have worked so hard to know each other better as players. I think that’s going to put the cherry on top for all of us, seniors to freshmen.”

The Spartans will face Mandan in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Bismarck.