Human Remains Found In New York Mills Identified

Lynda Oelrich hadn't been seen by family members since late summer of 2016.

NEW YORK MILLS, MN (KFGO) – The family of a woman who grew up in Barnesville says its been notified that remains found in New York Mills earlier this month were those of Lynda Oelrich.

A person walking along railroad tracks near the Lund Boat plant discovered the remains May 20.

They were sent to the medical examiner’s office in St. Paul.

New York Mills Police, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and state BCA investigated.

Law enforcement is expected to release more information this week.