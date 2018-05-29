Lakes Area Heart Walk to be Held May 31st

It's one of many heart walks across the country

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The American Heart Association (AHA) will be hosting its Lakes Area Heart Walk on Thursday, May 31 to raise money to save lives from heart attack and stroke.

The event will start at 5 P.M. at Detroit Lakes Pavilion, and survivors will also be sharing their stories.

Organizers estimate about 300 people will participate in the walk.

The Heart Walk in Detroit Lakes is just one of many across the country hosted by the American Heart Association.

“[We want people] to see what the Heart Association is doing in terms of advancement in research, so that we can save more lives and educate more people on how to be healthy. This is a really simple way and a really fun and easy way to start some health goals,” Julia Dangerfield, corporate events director for the AHA, said.

If you would like to sign up for the event, click here.