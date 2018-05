Mentor Man Arrested For DWI After Rolling His Vehicle

Wayne Turner And A Passenger Were Treated For non-life threatening injuries

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Mentor, Minnesota man was arrested after rolling his vehicle on Memorial Day near Erskine.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Wayne Turner for DWI and an outstanding warrant.

He rolled his vehicle on Campground Road around 1:30 in the morning on Monday.

Turner and his passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries in Fosston before he was arrested.

The case is still under investigation.