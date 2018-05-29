Montpelier, ND Town of the Week 5-29-18

You Might Like
Detroit Lakes Department Store Norby's to Close After 112 Years
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Norby's Department Store in Detroit Lakes has announced that after 112 years of business, they will be closing their doors. "I'm very disappointed. It's just enjoyable to have a special…
Dilworth Thrift Store Owner Takes to Social Media to Catch Shoplifters
DILWORTH, Minn. -- In her time as the owner of Jazzy and Mumbo's Animal Aid Thrift Store in Dilworth, Wendy Cowan knows the many tricks shoplifters have up their sleeves. "They take things to the…
West Fargo School District Wants Voters To Approve Money For More Schools
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- West Fargo Public Schools wants voters to approve a $106.9 million bond referendum. The district wants to build another high school and middle school in addition to additions in Harwood and Horace and security upgrades. The…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »