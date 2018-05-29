Montpelier, ND Town of the Week 5-29-18

Rob Kupec,

The little town of 85 edged out Richwood, MN to win Town of the Week.  Go Martins!!

Related Post

Man Who Died After Crashing Into Horses Identified
Identity of Woman Shot Dead By Ex-Husband In James...
Humboldt, MN Town of the Week 12-12-17
Cando, ND – Town of the Week 5-22-18

You Might Like