Detroit Lakes Department Store Norby’s to Close After 112 Years

They will have a final sale starting June 7

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Norby’s Department Store in Detroit Lakes has announced that after 112 years of business, they will be closing their doors.

“I’m very disappointed. It’s just enjoyable to have a special little trip to come here, and the people there have been marvelous,” Marleen Krause, a shopper, said.

“It’s going to be hard on the community, I think. They are a staple. They’ve been here for a long time. They’ve been in other communities. My mom used to shop at Norby’s,” Teressa Schlieman, another shopper, said.

The owners of Norby’s, which started in 1906, are fourth generation.

“It’s very gratifying to see younger kids come in and say, ‘I want my grandkids to experience this because when I was a grandchild, my grandfather brought me in,'” Michael Norby, the president of the business, said.

He says the internet has changed people’s shopping patterns, and the community’s sadness has left him feeling bittersweet.

“I don’t want the bank to come and tell us when we’re going to do things. I’d like to have it be us,” he said.

The store will be closed until June 7 in preparation for the big final sale, which will go on until everything is gone.

Another business owner on the same street as Norby’s says the closing worries her a little, but she’s pushing herself to be innovative.

“It does a little bit, but I’m very creative. I like to use the challenges that come at me to make me more creative… I find myself asking, ‘how can I step it up a notch, make it more exciting for my customer?” Lauren Zima, the owner of The Nines said.

Some loyal Norby’s shoppers say they’ll have to change their shopping patterns.

“I might have to go out of the community, which I’d hate to do because you want to spend your money locally and keep those businesses up and running,” Schlieman said.

“We probably won’t come to Detroit Lakes for anything. It brought us here, so there’s probably no reason to come,” Krause said.

Norby’s has also used to have locations in Barnesville, Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, and Willmar over the years.