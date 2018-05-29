Pray For Gray Raises Awareness for Brain Tumors at Newman Outdoor Field

Now in its tenth year, the nonprofit is hoping to continue building relationships with others in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. — Fans not only got to watch the RedHawks play at Newman Outdoor Field, they also got to help spread awareness for a great cause.

Pray for Gray, an organization that educates and raises awareness about brain tumors, was at the ballpark.

Now in its tenth year, the nonprofit is hoping to continue building relationships with others in the F-M area. Julie Fletcher, the Pray for Gray Founder, also wanted people coping with the illness to know they aren’t alone.

“When I was diagnosed with my own gray-four malignant brain tumor eleven years ago now, I didn’t know anybody else that had had brain cancer, so I didn’t know who to turn to, to ask some questions. That’s why we started, to help other people who go through the same type of diagnosis. It’s much easier to get through when you know somebody else is going through it along with you and don’t feel alone.”

To donate to Pray for Gray or find out about future events, head to: http://prayforgray.com/