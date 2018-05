Rough 7th Inning Leads to RedHawks Loss

The RedHawks gave up four runs in the 7th to lost 5-3.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks relied on 4.2 shutout innings from their bullpen to win on Monday.

Tuesday, they couldn’t get the same production in relief.

Pete Perez and Travis Ballew each allowed two runs in the seventh inning, erasing a 2-1 lead against Sioux Falls. The RedHawks lost 5-3.

The series wraps up Wednesday night at 7:30.