Sheyenne’s Bueling Lays Out for Play of the Week

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For the second time this month, Sheyenne softball’s Abi Bueling made the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

After hitting a monster home run to earn the recognition a couple weeks ago, Bueling laid out to make a diving catch in the EDC softball tournament to get the votes this time around as well.

Bueling and Sheyenne are headed to the state tournament later this week.

