West Fargo School District Wants Voters To Approve Money For More Schools

$106.9 Million Bond Referendum Vote Set For September 25, 2018

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools wants voters to approve a $106.9 million bond referendum.

The district wants to build another high school and middle school in addition to additions in Harwood and Horace and security upgrades.

The school board has approved the bond referendum vote for Tuesday, September 25.

Just last week the district broke ground and celebrated the building of a new elementary school in the Deer Creek neighborhood of Fargo.