66 Jefferson Elementary Students Make the Leap to Middle School

The students received recognition for reading and participation in chorus

FARGO, N.D. — More than 60 Jefferson Elementary School students celebrate a major milestone in their educational journeys.

The 5th graders walked across the stage to recognize their graduation from Jefferson.

Several kids were honored for their involvement in music classes and reading, and also listened to two Fargo South students give advice about middle school.

The ceremony was the perfect way to close the chapter on their elementary school years.

“It’s just nice to recognize our fifth grade students. Many of them started kindergarten with us, so they’re transitioning to middle school, to just recognize their achievement since the time they’ve been with us at Jefferson,” said Brad Franklin, the Principal of Jefferson Elementary.

The graduates will move on to either Ben Franklin or Carl Ben Eielson middle schools in the fall.