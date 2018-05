App of the Week: Letgo

Let go of your reservations about getting rid of that lamp. It's hideous anyway.

For those of you who missed the annual spring purge known as Cleanup Week — or who were out of town for spring cleaning season — there’s an app to get your house decluttered, dehoarded, and delightful to live in again.

It’s designed to let you share and sell your unwanted household goods locally. Check it out in this week’s App of the Week.