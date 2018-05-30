Business and State Leaders Hold Roundtable on the Growth of Tech Companies in ND

FARGO, ND – After the Drone Focus Conference, politicians and business leaders discussed how to continue to help tech companies grow in North Dakota.

U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation Derek Kan was even at the meeting.

Companies like Appareo, General Atomics, Microsoft and Xcel Energy talked about their expertise in drone technology.

Sen. John Hoeven calls tech entrepreneurship North Dakota’s “third leg on the stool” of areas the state excels at including agriculture and energy.

“Why we’re here is to get more investment and more of their technology development right here in the Red River Valley,” Hoeven said.

The Republican is also promoting Grand Sky’s work on developing drone operation beyond the visual sight of operators at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.