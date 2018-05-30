LIVE: State of the Arts

The way arts and business intersect in the region drives millions of dollars in revenue.

The arts are a major driving force of the Red River Valley economy, and there’s no time like now to tap into that creative energy.

That’s because the annual State of the Arts is coming up next month, and it’s where the art world of the region converges all in one place to stimulate ideas, share new projects, and find out how industry and the arts are working together to invigorate each other.

The Arts Partnership’s Chelsey Ewen joined Emily Welker live in studio on the Morning Show to talk about what you’ll see and discover if you attend this year’s event. And she weighed in whether ABC and other companies in the arts and entertainment industry is doing the right thing by yanking Roseanne Barr’s show — as so many other organizations are doing with other artists’ work following public controversies.

State of the Arts

Tue, June 12, 2018 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM CDT

Barry Hall 811 2nd Ave N Fargo, ND 58102

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-state-of-the-arts-tickets-45176810055