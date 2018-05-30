Local Spellers Make It Through 3rd Round Of National Spelling Bee

8th graders from Fargo and Crookston Are Headed For Round 4

Tobi Shorunke-Fargo/Ainsley Boucher-Crookston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was smooth sailing through round three of the spelling bee for Ben Franklin 8th grader Tobi Shorunke of Fargo.

Shorunke easily spelled the word “deliverable” in round 3 and now moves on to the 4th round.

He is the only speller from North Dakota to make this year’s spelling bee.

He told us yesterday that his goal is to at least make it to the semi-finals.

An 8th grader from Crookston High School is still in the running at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

This is Ainsley Boucher’s second time at the spelling bee.

She sailed through the first couple of rounds but had a little bit of a stumble in round three.

Her word was “plastacine” which is a trademark noun that means “used for a modeling paste”.

Boucher at one point asked to start over as she began spelling the word.

She went on to spell it correctly.

Boucher also moves on to the next round and she and Tobi are guaranteed at least a $500 gift card.

The spelling bee finals will be on ESPN on Thursday.