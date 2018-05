Officers Cleared In Fargo & West Fargo Officer Involved Shootings

Officers involved in two recent shootings in Fargo and West Fargo have been cleared by Cass County prosecutors.

On March 12th, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called to West Fargo after Justin Dietrich threatened to shoot police during a traffic stop.

A report by Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick says Dietrich got out of his vehicle and was holding two handguns when four officers simultaneously shot and killed him.

Dietrich had approximately 10 gunshot wounds and tested positive for meth and alcohol.

On March 21, Fargo police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building involving Orlando Estrada.

Burdick’s report says Estrada was shot through an apartment door two times when he raised a large knife above his head and made a stabbing motion.

Estrada survived the shooting and was charged with violating a no contact order.

The officers involved in the shootings had been placed on standard paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.