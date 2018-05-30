Police Want To Talk To Man Accused of Sexually Propositioning People

Two Separate But Similar Incidents Reported At Fargo Shopping Facilities
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo want to talk to a man accused of lurking around and sexually propositioning people at West Acres Mall.

Police responded to two separate but similar incidents involving this man.

He is a white male in his late 30’s to 40’s with a Mohawk, taller than 5’7″ and medium build.

He was wearing an orange stripped shirt and black Harley Davidson vest.

He was also seen driving a white Mini Cooper.

If you have information about this man, contact Fargo Police at 235-4493.

