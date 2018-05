Premier League: Duluth Battles Back to Tie Dakota Fusion 2-2

The Fusion had a 2-0 lead heading into the 2nd half

MOORHEAD, Minn— The Dakota Fusion battled Duluth at Jim Gotta Stadium for Premier League soccer.

Despite the Fusion taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, Duluth battled back to end it in a 2-2 draw.

The Fusion will host Med City Football Club on June 2nd.