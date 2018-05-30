RedHawks Walk-Off to Victory on Star Wars Night

Keury De La Cruz hit a grand slam to cap a six-run ninth inning

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks struggled to piece together much offense for most of their Wednesday night matchup with Sioux Falls.

The RedHawks trailed 4-2 heading into the ninth inning before the magic happened.

Charlie Valerio tied things up with a two-run home run. But, the team was not content to send the game to extra innings.

The Hawks loaded the bases and only needed to bring in the man on third to win, but Keury De La Cruz went all-in with a grand slam to deliver the RedHawks an 8-4 win.

Fargo-Moorhead is back on the road this weekend with a series against Gary Southshore.