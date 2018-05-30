Senator Hoeven and Governor Burgum Talk Drone Focus

They were highlighting all of North Dakota's initiatives in the industry

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota has become a national leader in unmanned aircraft systems.

A huge part of that is because of the state’s devotion to drone technology.

Senator John Hoeven and Governor Doug Burgum highlighted all of North Dakota’s initiatives in the industry at Fargo’s annual drone conference.

The state has been selected as one of ten national sites for the FAA’s Drone Integration Pilot Program, which Burgum attributes to collaboration.

“It’s going to help us attract new services and new jobs and unlock the enormous potential of unmanned aerial systems. Whether it has to do with infrastructure, energy, agriculture, transportation, communication, marketing, education, the technology you’re talking about here touch everything,” Gov. Burgum said.

Thirty–five companies collaborated on the winning bid for the program.