Thielen Adjusting to Another New Vikings Quarterback

The four-year NFL veteran has been targeted by six different QBs in his career

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are halfway through their Organized Team Activities.

Wednesday was the fifth of 10 OTA’s.

For yet another offseason, wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting used to a new quarterback under center.

Thielen entered the league in 2014 — and has played his entire career in Minnesota — yet he has still been targeted by six different quarterbacks.

Matt Cassel was the vikings starting quarterback in 2014, before Teddy Bridgewater took over later that season after a quick experiment with Christian Ponder failed.

Bridgewater started all 16 games in 2015, but his preseason ACL injury the following season opened the door for Sam Bradford to start in 2016. But, then he got hurt and Case Keenum played most of last season.

Now, Keenum is in Denver, and the Vikings are hoping to get a little more longevity out of free agent signee Kirk Cousins.

“It’s kind of a fun little challenge to just kind of learn again a new guy, what he likes and kind of show that to him too what we like as receivers and just try to get on the same page,” Thielen said.

Minnesota continues OTA’s through June 7.