West Fargo Mayoral Candidates Discuss Platforms Ahead of Election

The election will take place June 12

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Rich Mattern, who has been mayor since 2002, and Bernie Dardis, a consultant for Indigo Signworks, are facing off in the upcoming mayoral election on June 12.

Both say one of the key defining features of West Fargo is growth, and their platforms center a lot on development.

“The major change has been growth, the infrastructure that has to go with it. With the growth I think those are good problems to have. I’d rather have growth issues than watching a city crumble,” Mattern said.

“It’s for the future. We have the needs of the school district. We have the needs of the community. We have infrastructure needs in the heart of old town West Fargo,” Dardis said.

With more young families moving to West Fargo, both housing and the education system will have to expand with the population.

“They’re looking for affordable housing, amenities. The trick is accommodate those,” Mattern said.

“Who could’ve ever imagined that we would continue to maintain this growth where we’re short of elementary schools every year?” Dardis said.

Both candidates say one of the biggest issues citizens have been talking to them about is the construction on Sheyenne Street.

“There’s a lot of talk about special assessments. There’s some talk about concerns from the old part of the city. Some serious infrastructure needs. The city has a consulting engineer right now where they’re reviewing what the scope of that issue is,” Dardis said.

“When that’s done I think you’re going to see a dramatic shift in traffic patterns, and I think life will be much better. So hopefully the next two years will be the end of the major projects, but it seems like something always comes along,” Mattern said.

“What’s going to set me apart is I’m going to ask a lot of questions why. Why are doing it like this, is this the right way to do it?” Dardis said.

“We all work together. Somebody has do provide that leadership and I think I provide that leadership,” Mattern said.

North Dakota doesn’t require voter registration, but you do have to bring a government or tribal ID or long–term care certificate to the polls.