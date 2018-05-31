A Pawsitively Cute Kitten Shower Benefiting Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, ND – Homeward Animal Shelter and Prairie Brothers Brewing teamed up Thursday for a cute cause: a kitten shower.

People could head to the brewery for a cold one, door prizes and, of course, cat cuddles.

The shelter asked for donations like milk replacers, cat food and bottle kits. The items will be used to care for 30 kittens until they are adopted.

“We rely on the community to help keep our doors open and to help take care of the animals in our care. A number of these items, you know, can be very spendy. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to take care of these animals while we have them in our care,” Homeward Animal Shelter Public Relations and Marketing Manager Heather Klefstad said.

$1 from every Prairie Brothers pint sold also went to the shelter.