A State Baseball Roundup: Davies Outlasts Mandan to Advance to Semifinals

Defending champion West Fargo shutout by Minot.

FARGO, N.D. — Class A baseball will not see a repeat champion. E2 West Fargo got shutout by W3 Minot 1-0 on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field in the state quarterfinals. In the opening game of the state tournament E4 Grand Forks Red River ran over W1 Williston 12-1.

E3 Fargo North could not get the bats going against W2 Bismarck Century as it fell 3-0 in the state quarterfinals. Fargo Davies downed Mandan 5-4 in the last quarterfinal.

Friday state tournament schedule

Consolation: Williston vs. West Fargo at 11:30 a.m.

Consolation: Fargo North vs. Mandan at 2 p.m.

Semifinals: Grand Forks Red River vs. Minot at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Bismarck Century vs. Fargo Davies at 7 p.m.