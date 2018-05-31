A State Softball Roundup: Century Ends West Fargo’s Championship Streak

Sheyenne only EDC team to advance to semifinals.

FARGO, N.D. — The streak of West Fargo softball state titles has ended at 20-straight. W2 Bismarck Century knocked off W3 West Fargo 8-4 in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at Mickelson Field in Fargo. Freshman Madison Zander hit a three-run home run for the Patriots in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie and put Century ahead for good.

“You know it is one game,” West Fargo head coach Pat Johnson said after the loss. “You lost a game but that is okay. Now we gotta play and it is another game. We will start building for the next year. How do we do that? By starting tomorrow. We got to pick up our boots, put your head up and come out and play the game and improve.”

With the win Century advances to the state semifinals to face Minot who upset E1 Valley City 4-3 on Thursday.

“It definitely feels good,” Zander said. “This is the first time I’ve ever been at state before so it feels super good. It was such a big game. When I came here I thought I was going to throw up. I was so nervous. As it went on it just became another game.”

In the first game of the state quarterfinals E4 Sheyenne battled back from a 4-o deficit to defeat W1 Bismarck High 7-5. The Mustangs will battle Dickinson on Friday. The Midgets downed Fargo North 15-1 in five innings in the quarterfinals.

Friday state tournament schedule

Consolation: Bismarck vs. Fargo North at 11 a.m.

Consolation: Valley City vs. West Fargo at 1 p.m.

Semifinals: Sheyenne vs. Dickinson at 4 p.m.

Semifinals: Minot vs. Bismarck Century 6 p.m.