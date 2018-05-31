Armed robbery foiled when employee tells suspect to leave

An armed robbery of a convenience store in Larimore was foiled after an employee told the would-be robber to leave.
Max Mueller,

Larimore, N.D. (KFGO) — The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the suspect walked into the store, gave the clerk a note that said “Stay Calm, give me all the money from out of the till.” The man, saying nothing, then displayed a black handgun with green grips.

Instead of complying with the would-be robber’s demands, the clerk told the man “Why don’t you stay calm and leave.”

The suspect then left on foot without getting anything.

The man is described as slender, 5′ 10″, and was wearing a black hoodie, bandana and boots or shoes with faded blue-jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

