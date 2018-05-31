B State Baseball Roundup: Thompson Heads to the Semifinals With 11-1 Win Over Rugby

The Tommies beat the Panthers 11-1

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Thompson baseball blew by the Rugby panthers in Thursday’s Class B state tournament game.

The Tommies’ 11-1 win sends them to the semifinals. They’ll face Beulah at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Friday state tournament schedule

Consolation: Enderlin/Maple Valley vs. Des Lacs-Burlington at 11:30 a.m.

Consolation: Rugby vs. Velva-Drake/Anamoose at 2 p.m.

Semifinals: Carrington vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Thompson vs. Beulah at 7 p.m.