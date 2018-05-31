B State Softball Roundup: 13-Run Inning Carries Thompson to Semifinals

The Tommies topped the Cougars 13-3

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Thompson battled Heart River in the Class B state softball tournament Thursday afternoon.

The Tommies trailed 3-0 through the top of fifth. A 13-spot in the bottom half of the inning solidified Thompson’s 13-3 comeback win over the Cougars.

Thompson will face Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark Friday at 4 p.m.

The Central Cass Squirrels faced Watford City in game three of the Class B softball tournament.

The Squirrels topped the Wolves 13-3. They’ll face Bishop Ryan Friday at 6 p.m.

Friday state tournament schedule

Consolation: Northern Cass vs. Heart River at 11 a.m.

Consolation: Watford City vs. Kindred- Richland at 1 p.m.

Semifinals: Thompson vs. Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark at 4 p.m.

Semifinals: Central Cass vs. Bishop Ryan at 6 p.m.