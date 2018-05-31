Families Of Alleged Victims At High School In Colfax Retain Fargo Law Firm

Timothy O'Keeffe and Tatum O'Brien say the families are seeking information and answers
TJ Nelson,

COLFAX, N.D. — A number of families with students who claim to be victims of multiple incidents of student harassment and misconduct at the high school in Colfax have retained a Fargo law firm.

Attorneys Timothy O’Keeffe and Tatum O’Brien with O’Keeffe, O’Brien, Lyson & Foss LTD. say the families are seeking information and answers from the Richland #44 School District board and school officials.

They are exploring all legal options to make sure students are protected in school and during extra-curricular activities.

In February, five boys were referred to juvenile court for sexual assault, hazing, menacing and simple assault.

The superintendent, principal and athletic director have all since resigned.

Related Post

Clothesline Project at NDSU Raises Awareness for S...
High Risk Sex Offender Reports Fargo Address
Investigation At Richland 44 School Could Be Turne...
Mayor of Colfax Calls Sexual Misconduct Investigat...

You Might Like

June 1st Marks National Donut Day

FARGO, N.D. -- If you have a big sweet tooth, you're in luck because Friday, June 1 is National Donut Day. Sandy's Donuts will be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army for every dozen…