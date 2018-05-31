Families Of Alleged Victims At High School In Colfax Retain Fargo Law Firm

Timothy O'Keeffe and Tatum O'Brien say the families are seeking information and answers

COLFAX, N.D. — A number of families with students who claim to be victims of multiple incidents of student harassment and misconduct at the high school in Colfax have retained a Fargo law firm.

Attorneys Timothy O’Keeffe and Tatum O’Brien with O’Keeffe, O’Brien, Lyson & Foss LTD. say the families are seeking information and answers from the Richland #44 School District board and school officials.

They are exploring all legal options to make sure students are protected in school and during extra-curricular activities.

In February, five boys were referred to juvenile court for sexual assault, hazing, menacing and simple assault.

The superintendent, principal and athletic director have all since resigned.