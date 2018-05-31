June 1st Marks National Donut Day

Sandy's will donate a dollar to the Salvation Army for every dozen sold

FARGO, N.D. — If you have a big sweet tooth, you’re in luck because Friday, June 1 is National Donut Day.

Sandy’s Donuts will be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army for every dozen donuts sold.

The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. They served the sweet treat to soldiers during World War I and started National Donut Day in 1938 to raise money during the Great Depression.

On June 1, donuts will be given away for free at the Fargo Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s a fun day for donut shops of course, we love this day. It’s a fun day for those who love donuts. It’s fun. It’s one of our core values. We want people to have fun, and it’s a chance to give back to Salvation Army,” Mark Ostlund, the owner of Sandy’s, said.

Sandy’s is making 20,000 donuts today in preparation for the big day tomorrow.