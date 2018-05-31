Man struck and killed by pickup in Grand Forks

A 42-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

Grand Forks, N.D. (KFGO) — The Grand Forks Police Department says shortly before 10 p.m., a driver flagged down an officer and said he had just hit a pedestrian with his pickup.

Police say the pickup, driven by 28-year-old Jameson Heid of Grand Forks, was east on 32nd Ave South when he hit the 42-year-old man who was walking south in a crosswalk.

Police say preliminary investigation shows Heid had a green light and, therefore, the right of way.

The victim was taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries. He was identified as 42 year old Jason Lee Longie of Grand Forks. Longie has died from the injuries sustained from the event.

The incident is still under investigation.