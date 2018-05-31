Man struck and killed by pickup in Grand Forks

A 42-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Grand Forks Wednesday night.
Max Mueller,

Grand Forks, N.D. (KFGO) — The Grand Forks Police Department says shortly before 10 p.m., a driver flagged down an officer and said he had just hit a pedestrian with his pickup.

Police say the pickup, driven by 28-year-old Jameson Heid of Grand Forks, was east on 32nd Ave South when he hit the 42-year-old man who was walking south in a crosswalk.

Police say preliminary investigation shows Heid had a green light and, therefore, the right of way.

The victim was taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries. He was identified as 42 year old Jason Lee Longie of Grand Forks. Longie has died from the injuries sustained from the event.

The incident is still under investigation.

Related Post

County Officials Want Your Vehicle to Be Ready For...
House Fire In Grand Forks Causes $40,000 In Damage
Senator Hoeven Talks with Air Force Secretary Nomi...
Grand Forks Police Close Luring Bunny Investigatio...

You Might Like

Tim Pawlenty taps Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach as running mate

(KMSP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty announced Thursday he has tapped current Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach to be his running mate in the 2018 election. Fischbach, a Republican from Paynesville, served in the Minnesota Senate for 22 years, including two terms as President of the Senate,…

Marijuana Bust Along I-94 near West Fargo

WEST FARGO (KFGO) - A California man was arrested after the state patrol says it made a traffic stop and I-94 near West Fargo and found a 100 lbs. of marijuana. A West Fargo Police K9 was called to the…