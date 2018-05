Marijuana Bust Along I-94 near West Fargo

A West Fargo Police K9 was called to the scene and indicated that drugs were in the car.

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A California man was arrested after the state patrol says it made a traffic stop and I-94 near West Fargo and found a 100 lbs. of marijuana.

The 33 year-old man, Steven Shipe of Eureka, CA, was taken to the Cass County Jail.