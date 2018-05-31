New Artist Collective Gallery, “Dakota Fine Art”, Opens in Downtown Fargo

Nine regional artists have joined forces to bring more art into downtown

FARGO, N.D. — A new Artist Collective Gallery has opened up in downtown Fargo called “Dakota Fine Art”.

Nine regional artists have joined forces to bring more art into downtown.

From paintings to photographs and even glass blowing, there are pieces for everyone to enjoy.

Gallery officials want to cater to everyone’s interest and they have unique opportunities for you to purchase a piece that matches you.

“We have a wide variety of work that’s available in the gallery in the state. We are also very open to doing commission work. If there is something you would like to see, contact the artist that works in the material that you would like to see it made out of,” said Jon Offutt, a member of the DFA.

The gallery opened today at noon but they are having a celebration reception until 9 o’clock.