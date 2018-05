Tech Tip Today: Google Keep

What good is a list if you can't keep it with you?

If you think losing a list of all the stuff you have to do, buy, remember, and give to someone else because you don’t have your smartphone handy is the end of life as you know it, you’re not alone. Making lists and taking notes is a lifeline in our busy lifestyles.

Now there’s a way you can sync them all up to your laptop or other devices. Check it out in this week’s Tech Tip Today, with Francie Black.