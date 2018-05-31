Moorhead Man Injured After Train Hits Semi in Mapleton

MAPLETON, ND – A Moorhead man is hurt after a train hit his semi in Mapleton.

It happened around 5:15 PM Thursday near the intersection of 164th Avenue and 36th Street Southeast.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Gerald Charbonneau stopped the semi on the tracks when he saw a train coming. He tried to back the truck up, but the train ended up hitting his vehicle.

BNSF official says the train hit the cab, which came off the semi and went into the ditch.

They say the driver, who has 10 children, crawled out telling first responders he only had a sore neck and ankle and was taken to Sanford in Fargo. None of the train’s crew members are injured.