UND Hockey Announces 2018-19 Freshmen Class

The Fighting Hawks are bringing in seven freshmen for the upcoming season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – University of North Dakota Hockey Coach Brad Berry announced today that that seven incoming freshmen and have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Fighting Hawks in 2018-19.

North Dakota’s incoming class includes forwards Gavin Hain, Carter Huber, Jackson Keane and Jasper Weatherby, along with defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonnny Tychonick, and goaltender Adam Scheel.

“We are extremely excited to have these seven young men join our group for the upcoming season. They all bring a wealth of talent and ability that will add to our very strong, veteran team. Each player was not only recruited for their high-end hockey skill and IQ, but also for their outstanding character and focus, which makes up our proud culture,” said Berry.

2018-19 Incoming Freshmen (Alphabetical):

Name: Jacob Bernard-Docker Ht: 6-0 Wt: 171 Pos: D Hometown: Canmore, Alberta Previous Team: Okotoks (AJHL)

Ranked 33rd among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Named the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s (CJHL) top defenseman … Also received the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) W.G. (Bill) Scott Memorial Trophy as its most outstanding defenseman … Named to the AJHL South All-Star Team … Collected 20 goals and 21 assists in 49 games for the Okotoks Oilers and led all AJHL defensemen with seven power-play goals … Added seven goals and seven assists in 15 playoff games … Participated in the 2017-18 CJHL Prospects Game in January … Won a gold medal with Team Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge in December … Had seven goals and 15 assists in 54 games for Okotoks in 2016-17 … Junior teammate of fellow incoming freshman Carter Huber.

Name: Gavin Hain Ht: 6-0 Wt: 196 Pos: F Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn. Previous Team: U.S. Under-18 (NTDP)

Ranked 104th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Spent the 2017-18 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) and registered 11 goals and 20 assists in 53 games … Won a silver medal at the 2017-18 U-18 World Championship … Captained Grand Rapids (Minn.) High School to a Class 2A state championship in 2016-17 and tallied a hat trick and an assist in the title game … Earned all-tournament honors … Finished the year with 58 points in 30 games … Named to the 2016-17 USA Today All-American First Team.

Name: Carter Huber Ht: 5-11 Wt: 192 Pos: F Hometown: Calgary, Alberta Previous Team: Okotoks (AJHL)

Spent the past three seasons with the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers, where he was a teammate of fellow incoming freshman Jacob Bernard-Docker for the last two years … Served as team captain in 2017-18 and collected 25 goals and 35 assists in 57 games … Led the team with 10 power-play goals and tied for the team lead with seven game-winners, the latter tying him for second in the AJHL … Okotoks’ representative on the 2018 AJHL All-Academic Team … Added three goals and a team-leading 14 assists in 15 playoff games … Had 10 goals and 31 points in 37 games in 2016-17 and 11 goals and 28 points in 57 games in 2015-16.

Name: Jackson Keane Ht: 5-10 Wt: 170 Pos: F Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Spent the 2017-18 season with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees, where he was teammates with fellow incoming freshmen Adam Scheel and Jonny Tychonick … Collected eight goals and 24 points in 49 games … Added four goals and two assists in 11 playoff games … Played the previous two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL and totaled 11 goals and 25 points in 76 career games … Spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons with the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues and totaled 36 goals and 98 points in 102 career games … Led the Blues to a league title in 2013-14 and was named to the MJHL Second All-Star Team the following season … Son of former NHL forward Mike Keane.

Name: Adam Scheel Ht: 6-4 Wt: 185 Pos: G Hometown: Lakewood, Ohio Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Ranked 23rd among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term draft rankings … Spent the 2017-18 season with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees, where he was teammates with fellow incoming freshmen Jackson Keane and Jonny Tychonick … Named to the BCHL All-Star Second Team after winning a league-leading 29 games with a 2.08 goals against average and .927 save percentage … Spent the previous two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) and won a silver medal at the 2016-17 Under-18 World Championships.

Name: Jonny Tychonick Ht: 6-0 Wt: 175 Pos: D Hometown: Calgary, Alberta Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Ranked 36th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Spent the past two seasons with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees … Teammate of fellow incoming freshmen Jackson Keane and Adam Scheel in 2017-18 … Named to the BCHL All-Star First Team last season after ranking third among the league’s defensemen with 47 points (9 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games … Six of his nine goals came on the power play and three were game-winners … Helped lead the Vees to a BCHL title in 2016-17, when he had three goals and 20 assists in 48 games as a rookie … Represented Canada in each of the last two years at the World Junior A Challenge … Last name is pronounced tie-KAW-nick.

Name: Jasper Weatherby Ht: 6-3 Wt: 215 Pos: F Hometown: Lummi Island, Wash. Previous Team: Wenatchee (BCHL)

Ranked 198th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Named BCHL Most Valuable Player and first-team all-star … Helped lead the Wenatchee Wild to a BCHL championship and a berth in the RBC Cup semifinals … Named the tournament’s top forward after scoring three goals and five assists in five games … Led the BCHL in scoring during both the regular season 58 GP, 37-37—74) and playoffs (20 GP, 15-23—38) and earned team MVP honors … Finalist for Canadian Junior A Player of the Year … Collected 12 goals and 20 assists in 46 games with Wenatchee in 2017-18.