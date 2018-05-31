UND Hockey Announces 2018-19 Freshmen Class

The Fighting Hawks are bringing in seven freshmen for the upcoming season
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) University of North Dakota Hockey Coach Brad Berry announced today that that seven incoming freshmen and have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Fighting Hawks in 2018-19.

North Dakota’s incoming class includes forwards Gavin Hain, Carter Huber, Jackson Keane and Jasper Weatherby, along with defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonnny Tychonick, and goaltender Adam Scheel.

“We are extremely excited to have these seven young men join our group for the upcoming season. They all bring a wealth of talent and ability that will add to our very strong, veteran team. Each player was not only recruited for their high-end hockey skill and IQ, but also for their outstanding character and focus, which makes up our proud culture,” said Berry.

 

2018-19 Incoming Freshmen (Alphabetical):

Name: Jacob Bernard-Docker Ht: 6-0      Wt: 171     Pos: D       Hometown: Canmore, Alberta                      Previous Team: Okotoks (AJHL)

Ranked 33rd among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Named the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s (CJHL)  top defenseman … Also received the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) W.G. (Bill) Scott Memorial Trophy as its most outstanding defenseman … Named to the AJHL South All-Star Team … Collected 20 goals and 21 assists in 49 games for the Okotoks Oilers and led all AJHL defensemen with seven power-play goals … Added seven goals and seven assists in 15 playoff games … Participated in the 2017-18 CJHL Prospects Game in January … Won a gold medal with Team Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge in December … Had seven goals and 15 assists in 54 games for Okotoks in 2016-17 … Junior teammate of fellow incoming freshman Carter Huber.

 

Name: Gavin Hain                    Ht: 6-0      Wt: 196     Pos: F       Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.                  Previous Team: U.S. Under-18 (NTDP)

Ranked 104th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Spent the 2017-18 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) and registered 11 goals and 20 assists in 53 games … Won a silver medal at the 2017-18 U-18 World Championship … Captained Grand Rapids (Minn.) High School to a Class 2A state championship in 2016-17 and tallied a hat trick and an assist in the title game … Earned all-tournament honors … Finished the year with 58 points in 30 games … Named to the 2016-17 USA Today All-American First Team.

 

Name: Carter Huber                Ht: 5-11    Wt: 192     Pos: F       Hometown: Calgary, Alberta                        Previous Team: Okotoks (AJHL)

Spent the past three seasons with the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers, where he was a teammate of fellow incoming freshman Jacob Bernard-Docker for the last two years … Served as team captain in 2017-18 and collected 25 goals and 35 assists in 57 games … Led the team with 10 power-play goals and tied for the team lead with seven game-winners, the latter tying him for second in the AJHL … Okotoks’ representative on the 2018 AJHL All-Academic Team … Added three goals and a team-leading 14 assists in 15 playoff games … Had 10 goals and 31 points in 37 games in 2016-17 and 11 goals and 28 points in 57 games in 2015-16.

 

Name: Jackson Keane             Ht: 5-10    Wt: 170     Pos: F       Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba                  Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Spent the 2017-18 season with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees, where he was teammates with fellow incoming freshmen Adam Scheel and Jonny Tychonick … Collected eight goals and 24 points in 49 games … Added four goals and two assists in 11 playoff games … Played the previous two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL and totaled 11 goals and 25 points in 76 career games … Spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons with the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues and totaled 36 goals and 98 points in 102 career games … Led the Blues to a league title in 2013-14 and was named to the MJHL Second All-Star Team the following season … Son of former NHL forward Mike Keane.

 

Name: Adam Scheel                Ht: 6-4      Wt: 185     Pos: G       Hometown: Lakewood, Ohio                        Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Ranked 23rd among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term draft rankings … Spent the 2017-18 season with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees, where he was teammates with fellow incoming freshmen Jackson Keane and Jonny Tychonick … Named to the BCHL All-Star Second Team after winning a league-leading 29 games with a 2.08 goals against average and .927 save percentage … Spent the previous two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) and won a silver medal at the 2016-17 Under-18 World Championships.

 

Name: Jonny Tychonick           Ht: 6-0      Wt: 175     Pos: D       Hometown: Calgary, Alberta                        Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Ranked 36th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Spent the past two seasons with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees … Teammate of fellow incoming freshmen Jackson Keane and Adam Scheel in 2017-18 … Named to the BCHL All-Star First Team last season after ranking third among the league’s defensemen with 47 points (9 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games … Six of his nine goals came on the power play and three were game-winners … Helped lead the Vees to a BCHL title in 2016-17, when he had three goals and 20 assists in 48 games as a rookie … Represented Canada in each of the last two years at the World Junior A Challenge … Last name is pronounced tie-KAW-nick.

 

Name: Jasper Weatherby        Ht: 6-3      Wt: 215     Pos: F       Hometown: Lummi Island, Wash.                Previous Team: Wenatchee (BCHL)

Ranked 198th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final 2018 draft rankings … Named BCHL Most Valuable Player and first-team all-star … Helped lead the Wenatchee Wild to a BCHL championship and a berth in the RBC Cup semifinals … Named the tournament’s top forward after scoring three goals and five assists in five games … Led the BCHL in scoring during both the regular season 58 GP, 37-37—74) and playoffs (20 GP, 15-23—38) and earned team MVP honors … Finalist for Canadian Junior A Player of the Year … Collected 12 goals and 20 assists in 46 games with Wenatchee in 2017-18.

Related Post

Future Unclear for Grand Forks Daycare After Sex A...
Special Olympics North Dakota Needs You for the 20...
Fargo City Commission Votes Against Reforming City...
Petitioners On Track to Adding Blue Law Repeal to ...

You Might Like

June 1st Marks National Donut Day

FARGO, N.D. -- If you have a big sweet tooth, you're in luck because Friday, June 1 is National Donut Day. Sandy's Donuts will be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army for every dozen…