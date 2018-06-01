A State Baseball Roundup: Red River Wills Its Way to Title Game

The RoughRiders will be seeking their first state title in baseball in the schools history.

FARGO, N.D. — Will Raymond’s RBI single in the top of the seventh lifted Grand Forks Red River over Minot 5-4 in the class A state baseball title game at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday.

“It’s hard to put into words really,” Raymond said. “No one thought we were even going to make it to EDC to begin the year 1-4 I think it was. The fact that I’m already graduated, graduation is on Sunday it’s already a surreal feeling. There would be no better feeling than hanging up a banner that’s for sure.”

The RoughRiders will be seeking their first state title in baseball in the schools history.

“I’m kind of lost for words right now,” Coby Tweton said. “I’m just proud of the boys. I mean before today I hadn’t really been thinking about it, but right now I’m thinking about it a little bit. It’s going to be a surreal feeling if we get it done, so it’s something I’m looking forward to.”