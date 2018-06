A State Softball Roundup: Dickinson Trounces Sheyenne to Get to Title Game

Minot will face Dickinson in state title game.

FARGO, N.D. — There will not be an EDC team represented in the class A state softball championship game on Saturday. The last EDC team, Sheyenne fell to Dickinson on Friday night 3-2 in the state semifinals.

The Midgets will face the Magicians who defeated fellow WDA member Bismarck Century in the state semifinals.