Adopt a Team: Get to Know the World Cup Teams from Group A

A breakdown of Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay
Keith Albertson,

The World Cup on FOX begins later this month with 32 teams trying to climb on top on the international stage.

The United States Men’s National Team is missing out after an embarrassing showing in the qualifiers.

KVRR is breaking down the entire field so you can give your fandom to another country.

This video breaks down the nations from group A: Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Related Post

North Dakota Democrat Joins Many Republican Lawmak...
Despite Deep Freeze, Fargo Running Company Starts ...
Spring 2018: What Does the Weather Mean for Agricu...
From Farmers to Congress: Growers Talk 2018 Farm B...

You Might Like

Fargo VFW Holds Community Picnic

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo's branch of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) held a community picnic that goes along with the State VFW Convention. The event was open to the public, with hotdogs and hamburgers being served. There were also booths giving…