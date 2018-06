B State Baseball Roundup: Giant First Inning Catapults Park River to Championship Game

Thompson explodes for a bunch of runs late to down Beulah.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Park River-Fordville-Lankin got a grand slam from Bryce Woods in a seven-run first inning to down Carrington 9-2 on Friday in the class B state semifinals.

In the other state semifinal game the Thompson Tommies scored 9 unanswered runs to get by Beulah 10-2.