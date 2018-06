B State Softball Roundup: Central Cass Back in Title Game for Sixth Time

Squirrels down Minot Bishop Ryan to advance to title game.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Central Cass Squirrels are back in the state title game for the sixth time with a 10-5 win over Minot Bishop Ryan on Friday night.

The Squirrels will battle Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark. The Lakers defeated Thompson 5-4 in extra innings.