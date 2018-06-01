Fargo-Moorhead Police Departments Celebrate National Donut Day with Jokes on Social Media

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Friday is National Donut Day, and police in Fargo–Moorhead had plenty to smile about on social media, but one department has a difficult case to solve.

Moorhead Police says, “You will never guess what’s on our minds today?”

West Fargo officers thank Sandy’s Donuts for helping them celebrate the right way. With plenty of donuts of course!

Dilworth Police says “Some police officers love donuts. You almost got it that time!”

Fargo Police has to solve a murder. The department says they will work diligently to find “the monster who did this.” A commenter on Facebook says the suspect is “Probably a rival gang of vegan or gluten free donuts.”