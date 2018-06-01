Gov. Candidate Pawlenty & Running Mate Lt. Gov. Fischbach Coming to Moorhead

Tim Pawlenty and Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach

MOORHEAD, Minn. – In his quest to get his old job back, Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty and his running mate, current Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach are coming to the Red River Valley to discuss their platforms.

The Republicans will travel across The Land of 10,000 Lakes Monday including the Moorhead Airport at 8:30 AM. Pawlenty and Fischbach will then head to Duluth, Rochester, Mankato and St. Paul.

A campaign press release says Pawlenty and Fischbach will “discuss their vision and priorities as the 2018 election season begins in earnest.”