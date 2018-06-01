Gov. Candidate Pawlenty & Running Mate Lt. Gov. Fischbach Coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – In his quest to get his old job back, Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty and his running mate, current Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach are coming to the Red River Valley to discuss their platforms.
The Republicans will travel across The Land of 10,000 Lakes Monday including the Moorhead Airport at 8:30 AM. Pawlenty and Fischbach will then head to Duluth, Rochester, Mankato and St. Paul.
A campaign press release says Pawlenty and Fischbach will “discuss their vision and priorities as the 2018 election season begins in earnest.”
MOORHEAD, Minn. - In his quest to get his old job back, Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty and his running mate, current Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach are coming to the Red River Valley to discuss their platforms. The Republicans will…
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Four more deaths have been reported in the multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona, the CDC confirmed in a June 1 update. Two of the latest deaths were in Minnesota. According to the CDC,…
MOORHEAD, Minn. - The national Center For Search and Investigations for Missing Children is joining the search for a Moorhead girl who hasn't been seen for six weeks. 14-year-old Danelle Flores is five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.…