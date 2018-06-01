Melinda’s Garden: Broccoli Flowers

A broccoli by any other name would smell as sweet, but not without a flower on it.

Broccoli can be a divisive vegetable. You either love it or you’ve never had it roasted with a sprinkle of olive oil, garlic and sea salt on top.

Even if you don’t hate broccoli, you might come to hate it if all the broccoli you planted in your veggie garden failed to set flowers — the part of the plant we prefer to eat.

Let Melinda Myers show you how to keep your broccoli blooming in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.