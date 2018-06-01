National Organization Joins Search for Missing Moorhead Teen

1/3

2/3

3/3 Danelle Flores

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The national Center For Search and Investigations for Missing Children is joining the search for a Moorhead girl who hasn’t been seen for six weeks.

14-year-old Danelle Flores is five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. Moorhead Police says she was last seen April 18th with brown hair, but may have dyed it black. Investigators believe she is in the Fargo-Moorhead area, but don’t know who she may be staying with.

CSIF is made up of three divisions. The organization’s website says CSIF is “The investigation team of Professional Investigators and Advocates from around the world. This is the team that facilitates the search and investigation.

Bikers Urban Response Needed is a “motorcycle team handles the tactical operations for the investigation group and also responds to state-issued Amber Alerts.

NOMAD team “provides support to all State divisions when a child is missing and works to expand the reach of an investigation, providing additional resources as needed when an investigation has gone on for 9+ weeks.”

Anyone with information as to where Danelle may be is asked to call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660 and ask to talk to an on-duty supervisor with Moorhead Police.