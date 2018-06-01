Play of the Week Nominees: June 1

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The DJ Colter-Ken Craft high school play of the week nominees both come from Fargo North high school. The chase for the state softball and baseball tournament titles began last weekend.

Fargo north baseball’s second baseman Blake Atkins reads the misdirect off the mound, and gets his foot on the bag just in time to get the out.

But is that better than this play outta Fargo North softball?

The line drive to short is snatched by Taya Opheim. She’s not short on great defensive plays.

Both plays are great, whihc is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on the poll on our website and the one on our twitter @kvrrsports as they will be tallied together to decide a winner on Monday.